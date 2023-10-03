Karnataka govt mulls congestion tax for Bengaluru roads, residents upset

The joint report of the Planning, Programme Monitoring, and Statistics Department of the state government and the FICCI, titled ‘Karnataka’s Decade - Roadmap to $1 Trillion’, which was released on September 22, said that traffic congestion in Bengaluru could potentially deter investors, making it a significant concern for the government. The primary objective of the congestion tax is to raise awareness among road users regarding the costs they impose on each other during peak hours.

According to the report, Bengaluru has approximately 12 million vehicles entering the city daily, causing around 1.2 crore citizens to lose 60 crore person-hours annually, along with nearly 2.8 lakh litres of fuel per hour, due to traffic congestion. The report suggests that the revenue generated from the congestion tax could be utilised to enhance public transportation services.

To streamline the collection of the congestion tax, the report proposes utilising the existing FASTag system, which has been operational in the city since 2021. “Levying a congestion charge could translate into significant revenue for the city. FASTag has been successfully deployed in the city since 2021. It is proposed that the same mode be used to collect congestion charges in the city for ease and convenience,” the report said.

Another recent report that was released in August said that Bengaluru incurred an annual loss of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to traffic congestion on its roads. This loss of Rs 19,725 crore per year was attributed to traffic delays, congestion, signal stoppages, time wastage, fuel consumption, and related factors, as indicated by the study conducted by traffic expert MN Sreehari.

The Karnataka government had also recently said that carpooling in Bengaluru would be banned and defaulters would incur a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. However, after much backlash, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy soon clarified that while carpooling was not banned, carpool service providers would need to get the necessary licences to operate in the city.