Karnataka govt makes framework for ‘fact-check’ unit, media orgs may face legal action

The Karnataka government has announced the framework for a ‘fact-checking unit’ to monitor fake news on social media platforms. The 'fact-checking unit' will be overseen by government officials, police officials, academics, lawyers and civil society members and it will flag social media posts and news reports as 'misinformation', 'disinformation' or 'malinformation', Priyank Kharge, the State Information Technology and BioTechnology Minister told reporters on Thursday, September 14. News organisations posting 'disinformation' or 'malinformation' could face legal consequences, the minister said.

Previous attempts by the Union government to start a ‘fact-check unit’ have been criticised because of the presence of government officials. Even the Karnataka government’s proposal involves ‘fact-checking’ done by government officials with the final review done by the Superintendent of Police, Intelligence or another officer decided by the Home Department.

The government officials involved in the process are heads of the Information Technology, Bio Technology and Science and Technology departments, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Division of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Science, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Additional Advocate General, CySecK, Karnataka government's centre of excellence (CoE) for cybersecurity, and representatives of civil society.

Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information where no harm was meant, Priyank Kharge said. "There is a popular WhatsApp forward which says Jana Gana Mana has won a UNESCO award for best national anthem. This is inaccurate and so, it is misinformation. But it is not causing any harm to the public," Priyank Kharge said.

He described disinformation as false or inaccurate information which is deliberately deceptive and propagated to cause harm. He highlighted tweets by BJP leader Arvind Limbavali over the death of Paresh Mesta, an 18-year-old whose death in December 2017 led to communal violence in Uttara Kannada district. At the time, BJP leaders including Shobha Karandlaje and Arvind Limbavali wrongly alleged that Paresh was "castrated, head split open, and boiling oil was poured on his head". A prolonged investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded in October 2022 that Paresh died due to drowning.