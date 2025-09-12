Karnataka govt issues notification fixing cinema ticket price at Rs 200

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government on Friday, September 12, officially capped the price of cinema tickets at Rs 200 across the state by issuing a notification. The price cap, which includes all screenings of films in all languages across all theatres, including multiplexes, comes as part of the newly amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

The new rule will apply across the board, except for multi-screen cinemas offering premium facilities with 75 seats or fewer.

This change follows a draft notification issued earlier this year, which allowed the public to submit objections and suggestions regarding the rule. After reviewing the submissions, the government confirmed the new price cap, aiming to make movie-going more affordable for the public.

According to the notification issued by the Karnataka government, "the maximum ticket price for all screenings of films in all languages in all theatres in the State, including multiplexes, has been fixed at Rs 200 (two hundred rupees only) exclusive of all taxes… provided that all multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less than that are exempted from the maximum ticket price limit of Rs 200.”

The regulation, which is effective from the date of its final publication in the Official Gazette, marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to standardize and control cinema ticket prices.

This new development is part of a broader initiative by the state government, which had previously attempted to regulate ticket prices in 2017, though those efforts were halted after a stay by the High Court. With the current rule set to take effect, it is expected to provide relief to cinema-goers, especially as the cost of attending a movie in multiplexes has been rising in recent years.

The move also highlights the government's ongoing efforts to support the local film industry. Karnataka's cinema industry has long been advocating for such measures, particularly in relation to Kannada films, which are often overshadowed by higher-priced screenings of non-Kannada films in multiplexes. The state has already implemented other initiatives to boost the Kannada film industry, including a state-run OTT platform and the creation of a new film city in Mysuru.