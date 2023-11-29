Karnataka govt issues health advisory after surge in respiratory illnesses in China

The Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday, November 28, issued an advisory to the general public, as well as a circular to district health authorities, on how to handle the seasonal rise in influenza cases in light of the spike in pneumonia cases being reported in China. China has attributed the sudden increase in pneumonia infections in children to a pathogen called mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the Indian government has stated that all precautionary measures are being taken and the situation is being monitored.

In its circular to all district health officers, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services have asked to ensure that all hospitals and clinics in the district report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) to the health department; closely monitor ILI and SARI cases and report any unusual increase immediately; ensure availability of essential drugs and PPE kits; and compulsorily wear masks in healthcare facilities.

“All hospitals that were designated to handle COVID-19 cases both in government and private shall immediately self-audit and conduct drills to evaluate for critical medical infrastructure and resources of medical and paramedical manpower, oxygen beds, isolation beds, ventilators, PSA plants, LMO plants, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as medicines, PPE kits, N95 medical masks, testing kits, and lab facilities, ambulances etc., to assess for readiness to handle public health emergency due to pneumonias, particularly in children and the elderly,” the circular read.