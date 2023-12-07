Karnataka govt invites startups to provide tech solutions

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, December 6 invited startups to provide tech products and solutions for the government departments. “In tune with its policy to create innovation and collaboration opportunities for startups, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S and T, has invited proposals from startups for government departments,” an official release said.

It said that the last date to submit proposals is Jan 4, 2024. It said that the process has been initiated to empanel eligible startups for procurement of technology products and solutions for state government departments.