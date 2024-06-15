Karnataka govt hikes petrol, diesel tax, prices up by Rs 3 per litre

The Karnataka government on Saturday, June 15 announced an increase in the state share of sales tax on petrol and diesel by approximately Rs 3 and Rs 3.02 per litre respectively. This hike is expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore annually for the state, according to reports.

As per the state government notification on Saturday, Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) has been increased for petrol from 25.92% to 29.84% and for diesel, the tax rate has been raised from 14.34% to 18.44%.

This notification will come into immediate effect as per the order. In Bengaluru, petrol is currently priced at Rs 99.84 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 85.93 per litre.