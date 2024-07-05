Karnataka govt asks DCs to be vigilant against Zika virus spread along with dengue

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday, July 4, asked the Deputy Commissioners in the state to be vigilant about the spread of Zika virus along with dengue cases. "The Aedes species of mosquitoes also spread the Zika virus. As the Zika virus has been found in the neighbouring state, it is necessary to take precautions in the state. One Zika virus case has been detected in Shivamogga. However, it is yet to be confirmed. Though Zika virus is not so dangerous, the Health Department needs to be vigilant," he said in a video conference meeting of all DCs and CEOs and officers of local authorities.

The minister also asked the officers to detect the dengue hotspots and destroy them on utmost priority. The directions were also given to open fever clinics where more cases of dengue are reported, and the testing of persons with symptoms of dengue. "If dengue is detected at an early stage it can be cured and if delayed, deaths occur. Deaths related to dengue should not occur. Taking precautions to avoid deaths should be the primary concern," he said.

Considering the rising cases of dengue, the state government has capped the prices of dengue testing at Rs 600. Karnataka has witnessed a rise of 42 per cent in dengue cases as compared to last year and 6,187 positive cases of dengue have been detected in the state while six persons have died from January to July 2. Cases have been reported from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, and Dakshina Kannada districts.