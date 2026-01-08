Karnataka Governor clears seven Bills, keeps Hate Speech bill on hold

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has approved seven Bills passed during the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, but continues to hold back the contentious Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, along with seven other pieces of legislation.

According to Times of India, the Governor had neither sought clarifications nor rejected the Hate Speech Bill as of Wednesday evening, January 7, leaving its status unchanged weeks after it was sent for approval.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan has returned the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which sought to reduce buffer zones around lakes and tanks across the state, a move that had drawn criticism from environmental groups.

Other Bills still awaiting gubernatorial assent include the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention and Redressal) Bill, the Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Among the Bills that have now become law are the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, the Greater Bengaluru (Second Amendment) Act, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, and the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority (Amendment) Act.