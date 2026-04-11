Karnataka Governor approves anti honour killing bill

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his assent to the anti-honour killing bill, popularly called the Eva Nammava Bill after a verse from vachanakara Basavanna’s poetry.

The Governor approved the bill along with nine other laws passed during the budget session of the Karnataka legislature in March.

The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava) Act 2026 was passed in the Assembly amid opposition by BJP leaders, and unanimously passed in the Council.

While introducing the bill in the Legislative Council, Law Minister HK Patil had said that existing laws did not provide adequate support to inter-caste couples who wished to marry.

“Since a dedicated law does not exist, the culprits are getting away without harsh punishment and the victims are not being properly rehabilitated,” he had said.

The Act envisions a comprehensive support system for inter-caste couples who might face threats from their families or others. It places the onus of their safety on the state government and local administration, and directs the steps to be taken and sets time periods for protective measures.

Protection measures include safe houses in each district set up by the state government for couples with adequate security and access to facilities to meet lawyers or other supporters such as NGOs.