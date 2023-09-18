Karnataka: Goonda Act against Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli revoked

The Karnataka’s Home department has decided to revoke the case against Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli under the Goonda Act. Puneeth was arrested in April for his alleged involvement in the murder of Idrees Pasha, a cattle transporter. The State advisory board said that there was a "lack of sufficient grounds" to detain him under the law, leading to the directive for his immediate release from custody.

The Goonda Act, officially the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act of 1985, permits the "detention of persons who are engaged in committing or abetting the commission of offences against public tranquillity”. This detention can extend for a maximum duration of one year.

Puneeth Kerehalli, known for his extremist Hindutva views, is the primary accused in the murder of Idrees Pasha, a cattle transporter. After evading arrest for several days, he was finally arrested in Rajasthan on April 5. Puneeth and his associates intercepted Idrees Pasha and two others in Sathanur village, located in the Ramanagara district's Kanakapura taluk on March 31. The victims were transporting cattle from Mandya to Tamil Nadu, and Puneeth and his associates have been accused of killing Idrees Pasha. Puneeth secured bail in the case and was released on bail on May 16.

Despite being released on bail, Puneeth continued to share content on social media platforms that were deemed to be provocatively communal, thereby posing a potential threat to law and order, according to reports by city police.

In response to the advisory board's decision, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that the city police would seek legal counsel on the possibility of appealing the ruling in the near future.