Karnataka gives tax exemption to tourist vehicles travelling to Mysuru during Dasara

Karnataka declared tax exemptions for out-of-state tourist vehicles travelling to Mysuru and Krishnaraja Sagara dam (KRS) during the nine-day Dasara festivities on Monday, October 16. These exemptions are in effect from October 16, through Dasara, which ends on October 24 and applies exclusively to Mysuru and Srirangapatna taluk, as per the notification.

To benefit from these tax exemptions, vehicles will need special permits. For the past 15 years, successive governments have granted this exemption annually for a 15-day period. However, the delay in announcing the exemption by the previous Congress government received criticism from private transport operators, who perceived the government as being against small businesses.