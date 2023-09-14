Karnataka gears up for mass reading of Constitution preamble on September 15

Over 2.2 crore individuals have registered to participate in a collective reading of the preamble of the Indian Constitution. The event is scheduled on Friday, September 15, at 10 am, coinciding with the global observance of the International Day of Democracy. The ceremony will be held on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be joined by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa for the event. The CM, accompanied by schoolchildren, will recite the preamble that forms the bedrock of India's democratic framework.
A circular has been distributed to educational institutions, including schools and colleges, as well as government offices, including gram panchayat offices across the state, to ensure the smooth execution of the program. HC Mahadevappa, the Social Welfare Minister, said the primary objective of this event was to foster a deeper understanding and awareness of the Constitution and its preamble. He said, "The Constitution stands as a guardian of the rights of every Indian citizen. Our aim is to ensure that the younger generation comprehends the essence of this vital document, becoming well-versed in its provisions."
The preamble of India's Constitution, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 22, 1947, encapsulates the ideals set forth by Jawaharlal Nehru's Objectives Resolution. While not legally binding in court, the preamble articulates the Constitution's goals and assists in interpreting Articles when the language is ambiguous.
The preamble begins with the declaration:
WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:
JUSTICE, social, economic and political;
LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;
EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;
and to promote among them all
FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;
IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.
Numerous other nations have their own unique preambles, each reflecting their specific historical, cultural, and philosophical foundations. Notable examples include the United States, Ireland, Japan, Germany, France, and Spain, each expressing their foundational principles and aspirations for their respective nations. The UN Charter also contains a preamble articulating the shared objectives of its member states to promote peace, human rights, and social progress on a global scale.