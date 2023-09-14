Karnataka gears up for mass reading of Constitution preamble on September 15

Over 2.2 crore individuals have registered to participate in a collective reading of the preamble of the Indian Constitution. The event is scheduled on Friday, September 15, at 10 am, coinciding with the global observance of the International Day of Democracy. The ceremony will be held on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be joined by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa for the event. The CM, accompanied by schoolchildren, will recite the preamble that forms the bedrock of India's democratic framework.

A circular has been distributed to educational institutions, including schools and colleges, as well as government offices, including gram panchayat offices across the state, to ensure the smooth execution of the program. HC Mahadevappa, the Social Welfare Minister, said the primary objective of this event was to foster a deeper understanding and awareness of the Constitution and its preamble. He said, "The Constitution stands as a guardian of the rights of every Indian citizen. Our aim is to ensure that the younger generation comprehends the essence of this vital document, becoming well-versed in its provisions."

The preamble of India's Constitution, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 22, 1947, encapsulates the ideals set forth by Jawaharlal Nehru's Objectives Resolution. While not legally binding in court, the preamble articulates the Constitution's goals and assists in interpreting Articles when the language is ambiguous.