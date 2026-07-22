Karnataka forms SIT to probe alleged Art of Living land encroachment

The Karnataka government has constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by senior IAS officer Amalan Aditya Biswas, to investigate allegations of land encroachment involving the Art of Living (AoL) Foundation and other organisations in Bengaluru Urban district. The SIT has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a report within three months.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said the Art of Living possesses around 270 acres of land, of which 150 acres allegedly belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

"There were complaints earlier too. Now an SIT has been formed to probe this," he said.

According to the government order issued on Tuesday, July 17, the SIT has been constituted under Section 195 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, and relevant provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 2011, to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of government land encroachment involving the Art of Living Foundation, its affiliated organisations and other individuals named in a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court. These include Veda Vijnana Maha Vidya Peeth Institute, Sumeru Global Support Services Pvt Ltd, Sumeru Realty Pvt Ltd.

The probe will cover Survey No. 46 and surrounding villages in Kaggalipura, BM Kaval, Agara and other villages in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South taluk.

The government order said a survey conducted in October 2025 under the supervision of the Assistant Director of Land Records, following court directions, found that the Art of Living Foundation and certain associated individuals had allegedly taken possession of more than 290 acres of government gomala (grazing) land through grants, lease arrangements and other transactions, including disputed grant claims.

The SIT has been tasked with examining all relevant land records, verifying beneficiaries of government land grants and their legal heirs, identifying forged or fraudulent documents, and investigating any violations in the land grant process.

Responding to the government's decision, the Art of Living Foundation denied all allegations of encroachment and said it welcomed the SIT inquiry.

"We welcome the constitution of the SIT. A thorough and impartial investigation will establish the facts and bring the matter to a definitive conclusion," the organisation said in a statement .

It maintained that there was "absolutely no question of any encroachment" and claimed that a government survey conducted five months ago found that, of the 60 acres allotted to the organisation by the government, it was in possession of only 36 acres, while the remaining 24 acres had not yet been handed over.

Without naming anyone, the organisation alleged that the proceedings were being driven with "malicious intent" by an MLC who, it claimed, was facing serious allegations in a criminal case. It further alleged that it possessed phone recordings indicating an attempt to extort money by certain individuals and said all relevant documents had been submitted to the authorities.

The foundation said it had full faith in the judicial process and was confident that the investigation would establish the truth.