Karnataka former CM Basavaraj Bommai undergoes cardiac surgery

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai underwent Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru, recently. The hospital authorities informed the media on Saturday, October 21 that the Shiggaon legislator is recovering from the surgery.

As per the press release, Bommai underwent a few preliminary investigations that raised suspicion of multiple blockages in his heart, following which a comprehensive evaluation was carried out on October 15.

Following an angiogram, severe and diffuse blockages were discovered in all three coronary arteries. This diagnosis and recent warning symptoms posed a potential risk of an impending heart attack in the near future, necessitating early surgical intervention, hospital authorities said.