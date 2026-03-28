Karnataka flags LPG shortage, seeks higher allocation at PM-CMs meet

Karnataka on Friday pitched for a higher allocation of LPG for commercial use, particularly for the hospitality sector, during the Prime Minister–Chief Ministers' meeting, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for Covid-style coordination between the Centre and states to tackle the current situation.

Karnataka Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa, who represented the state at the virtual meeting in the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said the state urged the Centre to increase LPG allocation for hotels from the existing levels.

“The current allocation provides about 20 per cent for commercial use, while another 20 per cent is allotted to industries, which are being prioritised due to their labour-intensive nature. We have requested that the allocation for hotels be increased to 40 per cent. This will help improve the situation for the hospitality sector,” Muniyappa said.

He added that the Karnataka government placed several demands and suggestions before the Prime Minister, with a strong focus on achieving energy self-sufficiency.

Muniyappa said the state emphasised the need to expand solar energy production across both plains and hilly regions to move towards self-reliance. “We suggested that greater importance be given to solar energy development. The Prime Minister responded positively,” he said.

He further noted that discussions also covered increasing the production of biogas, solar energy, and hydroelectric power as part of a broader push towards energy self-sufficiency in the coming years.

He added that a follow-up meeting with concerned stakeholders would be held next Monday to further deliberate on these issues.

Muniyappa was speaking to the media after attending the meeting convened by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not attend the meeting due to an engagement.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for closer coordination between the Centre and states, urging them to work together in a manner similar to the collective efforts seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to work the way we did during the Covid pandemic, with coordination between the Centre and the states. In the present situation, all of us are trying to improve conditions, and states must cooperate,” Muniyappa said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP on Friday warned the Congress government in the state of intense protests if it attempts to increase petrol and diesel prices, even as it credited the Central government for recent price reductions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing petrol and diesel prices on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami.

He recalled that earlier, when GST on ghee was reduced, the Congress government had increased prices.

“If they now move to increase fuel prices, we will launch a strong protest. The price reduction should not be linked to elections. Elections take place throughout the year in the country. No matter what good steps are taken, Congress leaders criticise them. They are doing the same now as well,” he said.