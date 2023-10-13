Karnataka: Father kills daughter for her relationship with Dalit man

In a horrific incident, a man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a different caste, police said on Thursday, October 12. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste. Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said.