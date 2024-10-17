Karnataka farmers' union criticises DK Shivakumar's support for NICE Project

The Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has slammed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his recent support of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) project, which connects Bengaluru and Mysuru. The KPRS accused Shivakumar of “betraying farmers’ interests” by backing a project marred by irregularities.

The KPRS, in a statement issued on October 16, pointed out that the NICE project is now irrelevant due to the construction of a new 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway (NH-275), which they believe fulfils the need for a major transport corridor between the two cities. The organisation also demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Shivakumar's removal from the Cabinet, claiming his open endorsement of the project is “scandalous.”

“Farmers face immense distress due to land acquisitions by the NICE Company. Many have lost lakhs of rupees in legal battles trying to protect their land from unjust grabbing,” the organisation said in the statement.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on October 15, DK Shivakumar had said that while the new NH-275 has provided connectivity, its design lacks access to essential amenities like restrooms and has not contributed to local growth, particularly in the smaller towns between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Shivakumar argued that reviving the NICE project could encourage the development of satellite townships in regions such as Bidadi, Ramanagara, and Mandya, and give way for economic opportunities and reduce the need for people to migrate to Bengaluru for jobs.

"People working in Bidadi are currently forced to live in Bengaluru. We need to focus on developing satellite towns. I’m not sure if our government will take up this project, but it is still crucial, even with the completion of National Highway-275. If I take it on, I will ensure its timely completion," he said.

Shivakumar also alleged that opposition to the NICE project, particularly from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his family, was “politically motivated”, aimed at protecting their landholdings in areas like Bidadi and Devagiri. He accused the Gowda family of derailing the project to safeguard their interests, which he believes prevented the growth of regions such as Ramanagara and Channapatna.

“They intimidated officials, and everyone was frightened. If the Deve Gowda family hadn’t opposed it, areas like Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Malavalli, and Mandur would have flourished,” Shivakumar added.