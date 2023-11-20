Karnataka family murder case: Police file FIR on youth for spreading hatred

An FIR was filed against a youth in Karnataka's Udupi district for making a statement on social media, claiming that an opportunity was lost to "finish off" the killer of a Muslim family, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Hafeez Muhammad from Shivamogga, faces a suo motu case under section 155 (liability of a person for whose benefit a riot is committed) and 505 (2) (making or circulating false statements or information with specific intent) of Indian Penal Code.

In the post, the accused mentioned that the residents of Nejaru of Udupi district had missed an easy opportunity to lynch Praveen Chougale without preparations. The police said that the accused in a social media post, had stated that Praveen Chougale, who has been arrested on charges of killing four persons, including three women, should have been lynched when the police took him to the residence of the victims as part of the investigation. The case has been registered at the Udupi Cyber, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station, and police are on the lookout for the accused.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against the 'Hindu Mantra' Instagram page for 'celebrating' the murders.