Karnataka extends Social and Educational Survey amid complaints and delays

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government has extended the deadline for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey following widespread complaints from citizens, technical glitches, and the slow pace of enumeration across several districts.

Originally scheduled to end on October 7, the exercise will now continue up to October 18 in the state and up to October 24 in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, The Hindu reported .

The Commissioner of Public Instruction issued an order on October 6 revising school timings and asking teachers to conduct classes from 8 am to 1 pm during the extended period to ensure both teaching and survey work continue smoothly.

Since the start of the survey on September 22, surveyors have reported a range of logistical and social challenges that have slowed down data collection. The BJP and independent advocacy groups too had cautioned that the government’s decision to complete the survey by October 7 was hasty as the survey coincided with the Dasara vacation and was also too short a period of time.