Karnataka extends caste census deadline, schools shift to half-day schedule

Karnataka on Tuesday extended the deputation of government teachers for the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census, pushing the completion deadline beyond the original October 7 cut-off due to incomplete enumeration.

The Commissioner of the Karnataka School Education Department, Surlakar Vikas Kishore, issued an order directing teachers to continue census duties in the five municipal corporation limits of Bengaluru till October 24 and in the rest of the state till October 12.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of schools reopening after the Dusshera festival across the state.

The extension necessitated an immediate revision of the academic calendar, with Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announcing that students in government and aided schools would attend half-day classes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the survey's completion.

Accordingly, teachers are required to dedicate their post-1 p.m. time to enumeration work and operate even on holidays outside Bengaluru to meet the revised targets.

The government’s earlier deadline for completing the caste census concludes on Tuesday. Enumeration in the Bengaluru region commenced only on October 4.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he will review the progress and take an appropriate decision by today.

The Education Department’s order further directs teachers to work on holidays as well to ensure the completion of the caste census before October 12, excluding the Bengaluru region.

The caste census in Karnataka began on September 22 and is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC). The exercise aims to gather data from approximately seven crore individuals across two crore households through a comprehensive 60-questionnaire.

According to the government, the data will aid in formulating welfare policies, identifying marginalised communities, and integrating them into the social mainstream.

The statewide caste census is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore. To ensure extensive coverage, around 1.75 lakh government school teachers have been deployed for the survey.

In 2015, the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had undertaken a caste census for Rs 165.51 crore. However, the report was later shelved following criticism and intervention from the Congress high command.

Siddaramaiah stated that under the ongoing caste census, data collection has been completed for 1.10 crore households, accounting for about 63 per cent of the total work as of October 5.

Clarifying the aim of the survey, the CM emphasised that no questions in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey should target any particular caste. He remarked that opposition to the exercise primarily came from those who resisted the efforts towards building a socially equitable society.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state alleged that the caste census is being used as a tool to promote religious conversions and divide Hindu society.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with several other BJP leaders, has appealed to citizens not to disclose their details during the enumeration.

The Karnataka High Court has also directed the government to ensure the privacy of respondents and to avoid coercion while collecting information.

