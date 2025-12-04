Karnataka extends 1-day paid menstrual leave policy to government employees

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government has extended its policy of offering one-day paid menstrual leave every month to women employed in government offices across the state. The order, issued on December 2, makes the benefit applicable with immediate effect to all female government staff, including contractual workers.

Last month, the government had mandated that private companies registered under the Factories Act, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, Plantation Workers Act, Beedi and Cigar Workers Act, and the Motor Transport Workers Act must provide one day of paid menstrual leave to women aged 18 to 52.

That decision came after the Bangalore Hotels’ Association moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the initial notification for excluding women in the government sector, despite the state being one of the largest public employers of women. Following the petition, the government decided to bring public sector employees under the ambit of the policy.

With the latest directive, more than 1.5 lakh women working in the public sector are expected to benefit.

Speaking about this development, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said, “An official order has been issued to provide menstrual leave benefits to women government employees in the state. This leave will also apply to contractual workers. It is expected to help protect the health of women employees and improve their mental strength.”

Under the new rules, women employees are not required to submit a medical certificate to avail of menstrual leave. However, the leave cannot be clubbed with any other kind of leave, and government offices have been directed to maintain a separate record of menstrual leave in their attendance registers.