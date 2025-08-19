Karnataka: Enrolment in government schools dips 10.38% in three years

Enrolment in government primary and high schools across Karnataka has declined steadily since 2022–23, falling by 10.38% over three years, according to data presented to the Legislative Council on Monday, August 18.

The Department of School Education and Literacy reported that student numbers fell from 45.46 lakh in 2022–23 to 42.94 lakh in 2023–24, and further to 40.74 lakh in 2024–25, marking a total decrease of 4.72 lakh.

Responding to Congress member Anil Kumar, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa cited the absence of bilingual schools, lack of pre-primary classes, teacher shortages, and poorly maintained toilets as reasons for the drop.

He said permission had been granted for 5,000 schools to start pre-primary classes, and teacher recruitment would be undertaken soon. “Bilingual schools, along with these measures, are expected to boost enrolment,” he told the House.

On demands to open Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in urban areas, the Minister clarified that they are intended for rural areas with limited infrastructure.

While he maintained that no school had been closed due to poor enrolment, official data showed that Hulikal Government High School in Tumakuru district was shut in 2023–24 because of a shortage of students.