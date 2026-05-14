Karnataka Education Minister demands scrapping of NTA over NEET paper leak crisis

Commenting on the shocking developments surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination after a question paper leak, Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be scrapped.

“At least in the future, the Centre should hold discussions with state governments regarding NEET,” he demanded.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Bangarappa said, “I am the Education Minister. Whenever we conduct examinations, we prepare Plan A, Plan B and Plan C. What is the capability of the National Testing Agency (NTA)? Due to its failure, students are under immense stress. Whatever decisions are made should be in the interest of children. There is a proper system for conducting examinations. The NTA should be abolished.”

He alleged that the BJP was following a “bulldozing policy” and claimed that even BJP leaders had questioned the competence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“BJP leaders themselves have claimed that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lacks competence. They must now come out openly and speak on the issue. Everyone should oppose this. By conducting examinations through the NTA, they are making profits of nearly Rs 300 crore," he said.

"The Prime Minister is directly responsible for this crisis. There is dictatorship in the country,” he alleged.

Bangarappa said the Congress was fighting for students, while the BJP was diverting attention by pointing fingers at Pakistan.

“The Congress is fighting for the children, whereas the BJP is pointing fingers at Pakistan. Now, which country will they blame? Don’t they have any shame?” he asked.

Calling the NEET paper leak a “great tragedy”, he said students had put in tremendous effort while preparing for the examination.

“The decision to conduct a re-examination is a bulldozing act. Since the formation of the National Testing Agency, question papers have allegedly leaked six times. The Prime Minister should take responsibility for the question paper leak,” he said.

He further criticised Dharmendra Pradhan for not responding to the issue.

“Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is unavailable for comments. Prime Minister Modi should answer. Due to lack of funds, they have dismantled the employment guarantee scheme. Did Prime Minister Modi call upon people not to buy gold while he was abroad? Now he is advising people not to buy gold,” he remarked.

“The children are blaming him now. They are the future of this country, and examinations should be conducted without giving any scope for errors,” he added.