Karnataka: EC to establish 1,832 special polling booths to encourage voting

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena has said the elections will be celebrated like a festival. Special booths are being established to increase voter turnout under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

To encourage women voters, 1,120 Sakhi polling booths will be established all over the state and they will be managed completely by women. For every Assembly constituency, a minimum of five Sakhi polling booths will be created. Similarly, one polling booth in each Assembly constituency across the state will be set up to ensure the participation of people with disabilities. These 224 booths will be operated by officers and staff with disabilities.

Likewise, one polling booth in every Assembly constituency will be managed completely by young officers and staff. At least one polling booth in every constituency reflecting the culture and speciality of the region will be set up across the state, the CEO said.