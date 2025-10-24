Karnataka: Diwali traditional fest turns tragic as 3 killed in bull-taming competition

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a tragic turn of events during a bull-taming competition organised on the occasion of the Diwali festival, a series of mishaps were reported from Haveri district in Karnataka, leading to the death of three persons.

Several others were also seriously injured when a bull charged into a house in Malluru village of Byadagi taluk in Haveri district. Those who were killed have been identified as 75-year-old Chandrashekara Kodihalli, 75-year-old Ghani Saab, and 24-year-old Bharath Hingameri. Two of them died on Wednesday, and another youth succumbed on Thursday.

Bharath Hingameri, a youth from Tilavalli village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district, died after being seriously injured when a bull gored him while he had gone to watch the bull festival.

Eye witnesses have stated that one of the bulls suddenly rushed towards the crowd and struck Bharath in the chest. He was shifted to Haveri district hospital and succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

Chandrashekara Kodihalli, a retired government employee, was gored by a bull from behind while returning home near Baroda Bank close to Siddappa Circle in Daneshwari Nagar, Haveri. The bull charged him suddenly, threw him to the ground. He sustained severe head injury. Later, he was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Another victim, Ghani Saab, who was sitting in front of his house, was attacked by a decorated bull that barged into his premises during the bull-taming competition. Ghani Saab was gored in the neck and chest. The incident took place in Devihosur village.

Haveri Rural Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.

In another incident, during the bull-taming festival, a bull suddenly ran into a house, leaving several people seriously injured, in Malluru village of Byadagi taluk, Haveri district. As soon as the bull was released into the arena, it suddenly charged into a nearby house. Fortunately, the residents noticed it and rushed out in time, preventing a major tragedy.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Byadagi police station.