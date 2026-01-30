Karnataka DGP issues circular granting birthday and anniversary leave to police personnel

In a move aimed at improving work-life balance across the police force in Karnataka, the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) MA Saleem on Thursday, January 30 issued a circular mandating that officers and staff be granted casual leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

According to the circular, granting leave on such personal occasions allows officers to relax emotionally, spend quality time with their families, and maintain a healthier balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. The order notes that this humane approach is expected to boost morale, reduce stress, enhance job satisfaction, and improve overall productivity within the force.

The directive further states that recognising personal milestones will help strengthen loyalty, discipline, and organisational efficiency among police personnel.

All unit officers have been instructed to grant leave without fail to those who apply for it on their birthdays or wedding anniversaries. The circular has come into immediate effect.

The order follows a recommendation made on December 4 by Mohan Kumar Danappa, a member of the State Police Complaints Authority.