Karnataka Deputy CM studies waste to energy plant in Hyderabad

On the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) crucial meeting in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy for the upcoming elections in five states, including Telangana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, September 16 studied solid waste management practices at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Shivakumar, along with other officials, visited the solid waste management unit's waste to energy plant at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He also visited the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard which recycles the garbage to produce power.

The Deputy CM posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had a meeting with the officials of Hyderabad Integrated MSW Limited and Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions to discuss green energy and Biofuel generation from municipal solid waste.

Earlier, Telangana’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, at an event spoke about both the CWC meeting and the visit by Karnataka ministers. “The Congress Working Committee is holding its meeting in Hyderabad. In a bid to defeat us, they have come here. No worries. Karnataka ministers are also here to learn on how to convert waste to energy and how to take building permissions,” he said during an interaction with 250 representatives from real-estate organisations of Maharashtra at the T-Hub.