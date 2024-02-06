Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inspects Delhi’s Jantar Mantar ahead of protest

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspected the Jantar Mantar venue for the protest, scheduled to be held on February 7, against the alleged injustice being meted out to the southern state.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said that this was a protest by the Karnataka government. "It does not have any connection with the BJP or Congress. The agitation will be taken up by the state government to get the attention of the Union government against the injustice."

"All Congress MLAs, MP, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members are taking part in the protest. Four to five MLAs have requested for exemption citing their health conditions," he said, adding that the timing of the protest would be announced soon.