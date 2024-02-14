Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar booked in disproportionate assets case

The Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Wednesday, February 14, registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the Rs 74.93 crore disproportionate assets case of 2020. The first information report (FIR) has been filed 50 days after the case was transferred to the Lokayukta police by the state government. DyCM Shivakumar has meanwhile said that he would continue his legal fight.

The allegation was that Shivakumar had amassed properties worth Rs 74 crore between 2013 and 2018. The previous BJP-led Karnataka government had handed over the case to the CBI. After the Congress came to power, it had, on November 28, 2023, withdrawn the consent to the CBI for the probe, and handed it over to the Lokayukta police. The CBI had then challenged this decision at the high court, the case which is still ongoing. Recently, on February 12, the high court had directed the Lokayukta police to be added as a respondent and adjourned the case to February 29.

“I haven't made any mistakes. The then advocate-general had informed me that my case was not fit to give it to the CBI. But still BS Yedyiurappa gave it to the CBI, which is very wrong. Our government has withdrawn the permission and given it to the Lokayukta. Despite withdrawing the consent, the CBI is sending notices to my firms and also to people who are doing business with me and I do not understand why they are doing it,” DK Shivakumar reacted.