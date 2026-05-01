Karnataka: Death penalty awarded to 6 in BJP Yuva Morcha leader murder case​

A local court in Gangavathi town in Koppal district of North Karnataka on Thursday, April 30, awarded the death penalty to six persons in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Venkatesh Kurubara (34).​

The convicted persons have been identified as Ravi, Vijay, Dhanraj, Bharat, Saleem Mohammad Rafeeq, and Gangadhara Gouli. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on each of them.

​The verdict was delivered by Judge Sadananda Nagappa Naik.

Venkatesh Kurubara was murdered on October 7, 2025, in Gangavathi town due to personal enmity. The incident created a major stir in political circles.​ The assailants had allegedly conspired and carried out the killing in a highly brutal manner.

​The police had arrested 12 accused in connection with the case and later filed a 927-page chargesheet before the court.

​The court had earlier acquitted the accused Karthik, Dadapeer, Mohammad Altaf, Mallikarjuna, Akkirotti Sharana, and Chaitra.

Tight security was deployed around the Gangavathi court complex ahead of the verdict.

The six convicts were brought to court in two separate vehicles under strict police protection.

During the trial, the court examined 83 witnesses.

Government prosecutor Nagalakshmi appeared for the prosecution.

It can be recalled that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the wee hours near Leelavati Hospital on Koppal Road when a gang in a car rammed Venkatesh’s bike and attacked him with machetes and iron rods. He was dragged to the roadside and hacked to death.​The attackers fled after their car’s tyre burst in HRS Colony, where it was later recovered along with deadly weapons.

​Venkatesh was returning from dinner with friends after attending a religious event. His friend Ramu, an eyewitness, said the gang threatened and chased them before attacking Venkatesh.

​It is said that the assailants were trying to flee to Bengaluru in the car before the vehicle had to be abandoned due to a tyre burst.

​Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddhi had stated that the murder stemmed from a 2003 police case in which Venkatesh helped arrest key suspects linked to Ravi, who held a grudge ever since.

​Venkatesh’s father, Hampanya Jantakal, had said Ravi had previously threatened his son over WhatsApp in 2024.

​A case was filed at Gangavathi Nagar Police Station, but Venkatesh lived in fear, constantly moving and staying with friends.

​Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President B.Y. Vijayendra had expressed deep condolences and called the killing heartbreaking.