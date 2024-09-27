Karnataka: Dead lizard in mid-day meal, over 20 students hospitalised in Hassan

More than 20 students from Varanandi High School in Ragimaruru village, Arakalgud taluk, Hassan district, fell ill after consuming their midday meal on Thursday, September 26. The students began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and dizziness shortly after a student reportedly noticed a dead lizard on their plate.

The teaching staff immediately took all the students who ate the meal to nearby hospitals in Konanur as a precautionary measure. Parents rushed to the hospitals upon hearing about the incident, while some students were transferred to government hospitals in Arakalgud and Hassan for further treatment.

Dr Shivaswamy, the District Health Officer, and HK Pandu, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, visited the hospitals to check on the students. Doctors assured that the children were out of danger, and those treated at Konanur returned home the same day. The remaining students in Arakalgud and Hassan were expected to be discharged by Friday, September 27.

Local MLA A Manju, BEO Narayan, and Akshara Dasoha officer Rangaswamy also visited the hospitals to inquire about the students' conditions. Authorities have been instructed to issue notices to the midday meal assistants involved in food preparation.