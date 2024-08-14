Karnataka: Dalit groups demand CBI probe, action against Cong MLA, son in PSI’s death

A coalition of Dalit organisations in Yadgir district held a protest on Wednesday, August 14, calling for immediate action against Yadgir Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda. The protest follows the death of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Parashuram, who passed away after attending his farewell party on August 2. Parashuram had recently been transferred from Yadgir Town police station to the CEN police station.

The coalition, comprising several pro-Dalit and progressive groups, demanded the immediate arrest of MLA Channareddy Patil and his son, alleging their involvement in Parashuram's death. According to the family, the MLA and his son pressured Parashuram for Rs 30 lakh bribe to prevent his transfer, leading to severe mental distress. Parashuram's wife, Shwetha, has lodged a police complaint against both, holding them responsible for her husband's demise. The deceased policeman belonged to the Holeya community, categorised as a Scheduled Caste.

Currently, the case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police. The protestors urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, citing concerns about impartiality. "We will not rest until justice is served for PSI Parashuram," said Bheema Nayaka from Kannada Rakshana Vedike. "The CID is the state government’s puppet. We don’t trust them to conduct an impartial probe. We want the case to be transferred to the CBI.”

In addition to the CBI investigation, the coalition has outlined other demands, including allocating 10 acres of land to Parashuram's parents, Rs 5 crore in compensation for his family, and a government job for his wife. These demands, they insist, are essential for delivering justice to the family.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government would provide employment to Parashuram's wife on compassionate grounds. "We will ensure the family gets compensation and a government job for his wife," he stated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also joined the call for a CBI investigation. "To ensure justice for the family, a CBI probe should be ordered," said Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka after meeting with Parashuram’s family. He alleged that the incident reflected widespread corruption within the Congress government. The BJP held its protest on August 13, led by MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy.