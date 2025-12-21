Karnataka: Couple booked for assault on disabled teen at residential institution

Four people have been taken into custody in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district after a video showing the brutal assault of a 16-year-old disabled boy at a residential school surfaced on social media.

The incident took place around three months ago at Divyajyoti School for Differently Abled Children, a residential institution for children with disabilities in the Navanagar area of Bagalkote, but remained undisclosed until recently. The matter came to light after a former employee of the school shared a video of the assault with the boy’s parents, following which they approached the police.

The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the teenager being repeatedly beaten with a belt and a plastic pipe while he lies on the floor crying for help. The boy’s legs appear to be pinned down as the assault continues. The video further shows chilli powder being thrown into his eyes, and an onlooker can be heard laughing.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the residential school is run by a husband-and-wife duo. Based on the parents’ complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. The couple, along with two caretakers employed at the institution, have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Police have identified the primary accused as Akshay Indulkar, who is alleged to have led the assault. His wife is accused of actively participating in the abuse. The institution, run by an NGO, functions as a residential school for children with disabilities.

According to media reports, the video was recorded by a staff member at the time of the incident. After being removed from employment, the individual allegedly shared the footage with the child’s family. Police are also investigating whether other caretakers were aware of the abuse or if similar incidents involving other children have occurred at the institution.

The police have sought assistance from the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled Persons and the Child Development Project Officer to assess the conditions at the school. Officials said further legal action will follow after a detailed investigation