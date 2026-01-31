Karnataka cops try to catch glimpse of Darshan in jail, DG Prisons orders action

An attempt by Yelahanka police constables to use official access to catch a glimpse of actor Darshan inside prison has led to disciplinary action. Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar has transferred a warder and ordered an inquiry into the lapse.

According to The Hindu, the constables had arrived at the Bengaluru Central Prison to hand over an accused in an unrelated case. During the process, one of them allegedly asked jail warder Prabhushankar Chauhan to show them Darshan, who is currently lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case. While the constables did not directly interact with the actor, a preliminary probe found that they went near his cell to see him.

Taking serious note of the misconduct, Alok Kumar ordered the transfer of warder Chauhan to the Chamarajanagar district prison. A charge memo has also been issued to a senior head warder seeking an explanation for his role in facilitating the movement of the constables inside the prison.

DG has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East Division) to conduct an inquiry and initiate appropriate action against the constables involved. The DG visited the prison soon after the incident and conducted a detailed review on-site.