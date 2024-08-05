Karnataka cop's death: Family alleges mental torture and bribe demands by Congress MLA

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Monday, August 5, that action would be taken against Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda if the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) implicates them in the no death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Parashurama. The deceased policeman belonged to the Holeya community, categorised as Scheduled Caste.

"The case is being investigated by the CID. Let the report come out first. We will initiate action if there is a role of the Congress MLA and his son," Parameshwara told media persons. He added that the government is also awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, which would provide clarity on the incident.

The death of 35-year-old SI Parashurama at his residence in Yadgir on August 2 has sparked a major controversy, with his family alleging mental torture by the local Congress MLA. According to the family, the deceased officer was transferred from Yadgir police station to the cybercrime police station, and the MLA allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh to stop the transfer.

Shwetha, Parashurama's wife, lodged a police complaint against MLA Tunnur and his son, holding them responsible for her husband's death. She submitted her complaint to Yadgir SP Sangeetha. The Home Minister also announced that the Karnataka government would provide employment to the deceased officer's wife. "I will meet the family soon and we have decided to give employment in the government service to the deceased’s wife. We will ensure that the family gets compensation as well as the government job," Parameshwara said.

The incident has led to protests by Dalit organisations and the deceased officer's family on National Highway 50, demanding the arrest of Patil. They accused Patil of demanding a bribe for the posting and claimed the police department was siding with the MLA. Shwetha alleged that her husband was repeatedly mentally tortured for money.

"The MLA did not give the posting as we are Dalits and we were not able to give him a bribe for the posting," Shwetha alleged. Parashurama was reportedly under pressure due to debts and had spoken to RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge about the issue over the phone.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other political leaders, including BJP's Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have criticised the state government and questioned the commitment of Home Minister G Parameshwara and CM Siddaramaiah regarding protection of Dalits in the state.