Karnataka Congress seeks disqualification of MLA Janardhana Reddy

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the “Bond Janata Party”, Ramesh Babu said, “The BJP party is taking all the tainted people and those who are accused of corruption into their party and cleaning them like a washing machine. BJP buying the leaders of other parties, misusing central investigation agencies and threatening them to join their party. Modi is saying that he is not corrupt and will not let anyone else be corrupt but the opposite is happening. BJP has been unmasked by the Supreme Court after electoral bonds were made public. BJP has now emerged as the ‘Bond Janata Party’.”

In their petition, Ramesh Babu and Ramachandrappa stated that as per Form 24a submitted by the KRPP to the Election Commission of India in March 2023, it was a registered but unrecognised party and Janardhana Reddy was not an office bearer on the date of submission. Urging his disqualification, they stated that Janardhana Reddy had failed to secure the approval of the Speaker and the Election Commission to merge the KRPP with the BJP. They argued that since the KRPP had registered as a political party under Section 29 of the Representation of People Act, the lack of approval would attract the disqualification of Reddy under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

“The Respondent before declaring of merging of his political party on the street, has failed to take approval of respective Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the approval of the Election Commission of India. It is not a disputed fact that namely Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha has registered as a political party with the Election Commission of India under section 29 A of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951. The Respondent without intimating to the above authority has taken the decision to merge Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha with the BJP party and the same is illegal and said action attracts disqualification,” the petition said.