Karnataka Congress says BJP’s allegation that its cadre shouted ‘Pak Zindabad’ is false

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meanwhile said that a forensic test would be done and if the allegation was true, the person would be punished. Nasser Hussain has called for an investigation into the ‘BJP’s mischief’. "Let there be an investigation. In the present day, technology is advanced. It might be a conspiracy," Naseer Hussain said. It must be noted that a few Kannada channels also aired the video. Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP has also filed a police complaint against Naseer Hussain demanding legal action.

Chittapur MLA and Congress leader Priyank Kharge took to X and said that if the MP had shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the people present at Vidhana Soudha would not have remained silent. “They would have caught the person immediately and handed him over to the police, there would have been no change in the mannerism of the people gathered there, including journalists. If suddenly that person had shouted slogans like that, why was the patriotism of the journalists not conscious? Why did you act as if nothing happened?,” he asked, stating that whenever the BJP faces challenges in the country, "Pakistan Zindabad" sound is heard.