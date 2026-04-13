Karnataka Congress MLAs fly to Delhi, renew demand for Cabinet reshuffle

Amid renewed speculation over a possible leadership churn in Karnataka, a group of Congress legislators left for Delhi on Sunday, April 12 to mount pressure on the party high command for an immediate Cabinet reshuffle and inclusion of fresh faces.

Over the next two days, the MLAs are expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The move comes against the backdrop of contrasting positions within the ruling party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp has been pushing for a reshuffle, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, seen as a contender for the top post, has insisted on leadership change along with cabinet reshuffle.

Two Cabinet posts remain vacant following the resignations of KN Rajanna and B Nagendra.

Former minister Puttaranga Shetty, a Cabinet hopeful, said around 32 MLAs, including several first-time legislators, are part of the delegation seeking a reshuffle. At Kempegowda International Airport, MLA Belur Gopalkrishna told reporters that the Delhi visit had been planned earlier but was delayed due to elections in five States. “The government is nearing three years in office. Ideally, a Cabinet reshuffle should happen now,” he said.

MLA Ashok Pattan, aligned with the Chief Minister’s camp, echoed the demand. “With just two years left, it is time for a reshuffle. If the same people become ministers every time, what happens to others?” he asked. Legislator DG Shantanagouda added that the group has sought appointments with central leaders to press for inducting new faces.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Minister said that he had no objection to MLAs visiting Delhi. “The reshuffle has been due since the government has completed two-and-a-half years. Elections in five states and the state budget delayed the process,” he said.