Karnataka Congress MLA terms corruption allegations against him as ‘politically motivated’

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Former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA H.C. Mahadevappa, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a prominent Dalit leader, on Wednesday dismissed allegations being made against him amid speculation surrounding a possible Cabinet expansion, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

It may be noted that a Bengaluru resident has submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking an independent probe into alleged corruption and irregularities involving Congress MLA and former Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.

The complaint alleges misuse of welfare funds, manipulation of tenders issued by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), fabrication of records and abuse of official position during Mahadevappa's tenure as a minister.

In a statement, Mahadevappa said that after nearly four decades in public life, during which he has adhered to the principles of the Constitution and the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the accusations being levelled against him were not only unfounded but also laughable.

"For 40 years, I have conducted my political life in accordance with the Constitution and the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hearing the baseless allegations now being made against me only makes me laugh," he said.

Mahadevappa suggested that the timing of the allegations, coinciding with discussions over a Cabinet reshuffle or expansion, made their intent apparent.

"The motive behind these allegations is so obvious that even children can understand it. People should understand the nature of these accusations and the reasons behind them," he said.

While acknowledging that no public representative is above scrutiny, Mahadevappa said criticism should not cross into malicious propaganda, false accusations, intolerance or political conspiracy.

Recalling the struggles faced by Dr Ambedkar, he said the architect of the Constitution endured humiliation throughout his life but continued to work for the welfare of the nation.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar faced immense humiliation but dedicated himself to serving the people of this country. As someone who follows his ideals, I cannot harbour hatred towards anyone," he said.

Mahadevappa highlighted his record in government, stating that he had worked to strengthen the Congress party while implementing programmes that benefited the public during both Congress administrations in which he served as a minister.

Referring to his tenure as Public Works Minister, he said he oversaw the construction and development of nearly 30,000 kilometres of roads, bridges, major buildings and infrastructure projects across Karnataka.

"I focused on infrastructure development and public welfare, not on accumulating wealth," he said.

He also said he had worked sincerely to frame laws and policies aimed at the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities.

As Social Welfare Minister, Mahadevappa said he had pursued developmental initiatives while keeping the state's financial condition in mind and remained committed to fostering a constitutional and inclusive environment.

"I have never acted outside the limits of the law, nor will I do so in the future. Those who entrusted me with ministerial responsibilities, members of my community and Dalit organisations that shaped my understanding know this very well," he said.

Appealing to the public to see through what he described as politically motivated allegations, Mahadevappa said people should understand both the nature of the accusations and the reasons behind them.

"Criticisms fade away, but work remains. That is all I wish to say at this moment," he added.