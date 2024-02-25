Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik dies, he was 66

Raja Venkatappa Naik, Surapur's Congress MLA aged 66, passed away on February 25. Naik, who had been unwell, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon. A statement from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru confirmed his passing at approximately 1.50 pm.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge expressed their condolences over the demise of their party colleague. Naik, a four-time MLA, was recently appointed as the Chairman of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to pay his respects to the departed leader.