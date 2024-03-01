Karnataka Congress Ministers, MLAs oppose caste census report

“It appears to be a big conspiracy. There is no opposition to reservation provided to other communities. Few communities are affected by the unscientific report,” he added.

According to the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, it should be ensured that the Lingayat community doesn't face injustice.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, said that there are flaws in the report.

"Door-to-door survey was not conducted. They didn't go to my relatives' houses for data collection. There are confusions in the caste census. However, politics should not be played over the caste census, and all communities should get equal opportunities,” she said.

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar said that he is not satisfied with the caste census report.

“It is an unscientific report. We will convince CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, however, claimed that there is no opposition to the caste census report.

“People have objections to the data, not the report. We will take them into confidence. They are asking for scientific changes. Let’s see the report first. All the leaders have agreed that facilities should be distributed as per the population," Kharge said.

Earlier, alleged leaked information from the report had suggested that the caste census categorises Scheduled Caste as the biggest community with 1.08 crore population, followed by Muslims with 70 lakh population.

The Lingayats constitute the third largest group with 65 lakh population, followed by Vokkaligas at 60 lakh. The Kuruba community is identified as the most backward community, while ST population in the state was pegged at 45 lakh.

The leaked data created a huge controversy in the state.

Lingayats and Vokkaligas are considered first and second in terms of population in Karnataka till date.