Karnataka Congress Legislature Party to meet on May 30 for leadership transition

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has called a meeting on May 30 at 4 pm at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, as the party moves into the final stages of a leadership transition following the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting will be chaired by the CLP leader and attended by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Legislative Council House Leader NS Boseraju, along with all Congress MLAs, MLCs, MPs, working presidents and externally supported members.

The development comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers through a notification dated May 29. The order states that Siddaramaiah will continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.

The CLP meeting is expected to be significant as the Congress prepares to elect a new legislature party leader and complete the process of forming a new government, where DK Shivakumar is widely expected to be chosen as the next Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, discussions around Cabinet formation have intensified within the party. Seven Congress leaders from Kolar district, including three MLAs and two MLCs, have written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking three ministerial berths for the district in the upcoming Cabinet.

The leaders have demanded representation for Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy under the Scheduled Caste (Right) category, Malur MLA KY Nanje Gowda, and Kolar MLA Kothur G Manjunath under the general category. The delegation includes MLAs, MLCs and former district party office-bearers.

On May 29, Siddaramaiah met senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, accompanied by his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah. During the meeting, he is understood to have declined a Rajya Sabha offer while seeking adequate representation for his loyalists in the new Cabinet.

DK Shivakumar, who is expected to take over as Chief Minister, posted an emotional message on X expressing gratitude and continuity. He said he hoped to receive Siddaramaiah’s guidance in the coming days for the welfare of Karnataka and strengthening the party.

Shivakumar also met senior AICC leaders in Delhi on Friday. With his expected elevation, he will have to vacate the post of KPCC president, with internal discussions underway on possible successors.