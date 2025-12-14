Karnataka Congress legislators, party workers to attend ‘vote chori’ protest in Delhi

All legislators and more than 1,000 Congress party workers from Karnataka are attending the ‘Vote Chori’ protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, December 14, to strengthen the hands of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “The ‘Vote Chori’ campaign began in our state with a massive convention at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Another major event will be held on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. More than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka have already reached Delhi.”

He said that party leaders had travelled to Delhi by train and flight from all parts of the state, adding that more than 100 MLAs and MLCs would attend the event. “I will also join them,” said the state Congress chief.

Shivakumar said that even after poll defeats, party leader Rahul Gandhi organised a similar event to create awareness among the people. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is also leading the agitation. We are all joining to support the campaign,” Shivakumar said.

Asked whether he would meet top party leaders on Saturday night or Sunday morning, the deputy CM said it would be very late by the time he reaches Delhi. “I also have to respond to the notice issued to me by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘National Herald’ case. If I get time, I will attend to that,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar reached Delhi to take part in the ‘Vote Chori’ protest organised at Ramlila Maidan on December 14.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Sunday to participate in the agitation.

Speaking about the ‘Vote Chori’ issue, Shivakumar alleged that minority voters’ names were removed from electoral rolls across the country. “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has raised this issue. They have not answered our questions; instead, they are asking us to provide information. Information is not being given under the Right to Information Act (RTI). I have also sought the information, but it was not provided,” he said.

The Congress party has maintained that the protest aims to draw national attention to alleged irregularities in electoral processes and seeks accountability from authorities over the deletion of voters’ names. The party leadership has said the agitation is part of a broader campaign to safeguard democracy and ensure free and fair elections across the country.