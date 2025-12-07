Karnataka Congress leader murder: Five Bajrang Dal activists detained; CM assures action

Karnataka Police have detained five Hindu activists in connection with the murder of a Congress leader reportedly linked to the removal of a Datta Jayanti banner in Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his government would trace the killers as well as the forces behind the crime. He also assured that the strictest punishment would be ensured.

Congress leader Ganesh Gowda, aged 40, was hacked to death with a machete late Friday night following an alleged dispute over the removal of a Datta Jayanti banner at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. Gowda was a member of the Sakharayapatna Gram Panchayat.

Police have detained five persons, including Sanjay, Bhushan, and Mithun, and are interrogating them. An FIR has been registered against six suspected Bajrang Dal activists. The FIR names Sanjay, Nithin, Nagabhushan, Darshan, Ajay, and others as the accused, according to the police.

The police stated that all the accused are linked to the Bajrang Dal. Accused Sanjay sustained a severe head injury during the clash and has been admitted to the District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gowda was travelling by car on a narrow road near Kalmardi Mutt when a group of assailants on a bike intercepted him and attacked him with a machete. After the assault, the attackers threw the weapon at the spot and fled.

Chikkamagaluru MLA K. S. Anand said that the clash broke out over the removal of a banner; later, Ganesh was called aside and murdered.

“It is suspected that eight people were involved in the incident. Tension had been simmering between the two groups for the past few days. Had the police acted on time, this incident could have been prevented,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday night, "I strongly condemn the murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda of Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. I am as saddened by his death as his own family members. I pray that the departed soul rests in peace."

"Our government will ensure justice for his death by tracing the killers and the forces behind them and ensuring that they receive the maximum punishment under the law," he added.

He further said, "Every terrorist who raises weapons against people who desire peace and harmony will be dealt with strictly through legal means. Our party and government stand firmly with the family of the deceased Ganesh."

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the local police have taken up the investigation into the murder of the Congress leader in Chikkamagaluru district.

“The motive behind the killing will become clear once the investigation report is submitted. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Following the incident, police security has been intensified in Sakharayapatna as a precautionary measure. Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amte stated that four special teams have been formed to track down the accused. He added that two individuals involved in the clash have already been admitted to the hospital.

The murder of Ganesh Gowda has created tension in the area. District police have enforced tight security measures to maintain law and order and instill confidence among residents. Additional police personnel have been deployed on major roads and in crowded areas.