Karnataka: Congress govt to unveil Basavanna's portrait in all govt offices on Feb 17

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, February 13, said that the portrait of Vishwa Guru Basavanna will be unveiled in all government offices on February 17.

“Basavanna's portrait will be unveiled in all government offices on February 17. I also request people to adopt his principles. We should be compassionate to others. Hatred is not good,” the Chief Minister said while unveiling the portrait of Karnataka cultural leader Sri Jagajyoti Basavanna.

He said that the old jail premises in Shivamogga have been named as Allama Prabhu. “It was our government that named Bijapur Women's University as Akka Mahadevi University. We are doing these things to bring change in the society. The teachings of Basavadi Sharanas will remain relevant always,” the Chief Minister said.