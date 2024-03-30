Karnataka: Congress fields Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkaballapura, Kolar decision pending

The Congress has decided to field Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, from the Chamarajanagar (SC) constituency. The central election committee on Friday, March 30, also finalised candidates for Chikkaballapura and Ballari (ST) constituencies with Raksha Ramaiah and E Tukaram being selected, respectively. With this, only the candidacy for Kolar remains undecided due to internal disputes among district Congress leaders.

In the Ballari (ST) reserved constituency, MLA E Tukaram will be contesting against BJP’s Sriramulu. Despite significant lobbying efforts from senior figures like former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily and former Minister NH Shivashankara Reddy, Raksha Ramaiah, son of former Minister MR Seetharam, was nominated for Chikkaballapura. This decision has left Moily and Reddy unhappy, who questioned Ramaiah's contributions to the district.