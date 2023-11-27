Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is hosting a day-long Janata Darshan on Monday, November 27, on the premises of the Chief Minister’s home office Krishna in Bengaluru. Thousands of people from across the state have gathered to express their grievances directly to the CM.

Authorities have opened 20 counters, including separate ones for the physically challenged and senior citizens.

CM Siddaramaiah has instructed Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Commissioners of all departments to be present at the venue.