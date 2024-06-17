Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah extends Bakrid wishes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the minorities in the state need not fear as the government would protect them and the majority in the same manner.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the Bakrid prayers in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Today, Bakrid is celebrated across the country. You all participated in the prayers with reverence and prayed for the well-being of the world. On this occasion, I want to convey my best wishes to the Muslim brethren.”

“You all have prayed collectively, and I have joined you as well. More importantly, in society, we all should live like brothers, with love and respect. This country is diverse, with people of all religions, castes, languages, and regions living together. Humanity is most important, and everyone should live like humans and love each other. More importantly, everyone should cultivate tolerance. The mindset to love and respect another religion should be developed,” the CM said.

He further said, "When this is achieved, society and the country will progress, and people of all religions will thrive. Our government respects all religions, believes in the Constitution, and governs according to its principles. We will not differentiate between any religions because it is our responsibility to protect the seven crore people of Karnataka."

“Whether one is Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, or Sikh, whoever resides in Karnataka will be protected by the Karnataka government. Without any bias, the Congress government will perform this duty and protect all,” the CM said.