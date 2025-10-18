Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah downplays Andhra minister's remark over Google AI Hub

Responding to Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s taunt over Google's pledge to invest Rs 15 billion over the next five years to establish a one-gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that investors choose regions that are favourable to them.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport and Minister Nara Lokesh’s claim that foreign companies were investing in Andhra Pradesh over Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “Investors choose regions that are favourable to them. Many investors have already invested heavily in Karnataka. Have any of them complained about lack of basic infrastructure?"

The Chief Minister further stated, "The major investment in iPhone manufacturing has come to Karnataka. In the Global Investors Summit, Karnataka ranked first in India in terms of attracting investments.”

Earlier, sharing a post on X, Nara Lokesh stated, "They say Andhra food is spicy. Seems some of our investments are too. Some neighbours are already feeling the burn."

On Google’s AI hub going to Andhra Pradesh, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has stated that if Andhra Pradesh state offers more concessions, let the companies go there, and they will learn from experience.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, made the statement in this regard while replying to media questions at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

He stated: “Can we say no to those going to Andhra? If they are going because more concessions are being offered, let them go. They, too, will learn from experience.”

“On infrastructure, human resources, innovation, and research, no city in the country matches Bengaluru. Others speak about Bengaluru only to market themselves,” Shivakumar retorted to Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Regarding Nara Lokesh’s remarks, he said: “Be it Nara Lokesh or anyone else, I won’t react to their statements. Bengaluru has 25 lakh IT professionals and 2 lakh foreigners working here. Bengaluru’s contribution to the nation’s growth is immense. About 40 per cent of the Centre’s tax revenue comes from here. They talk about Bengaluru only to market themselves. Let them do whatever they want. Even if the Centre helps them, Bengaluru cannot be matched.”