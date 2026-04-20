Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for Supreme Court bench in south India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for the establishment of a bench of the Supreme Court of India in south India, arguing that greater accessibility to the country’s highest court is essential for ensuring timely justice.

Speaking at the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers on Saturday, April 18, Siddaramaiah said there is a “strong and compelling need” to improve access to the apex court, particularly for litigants from southern states. He noted that setting up a regional bench would help address longstanding barriers faced by people who must currently travel to New Delhi to approach the court.

The Chief Minister also flagged the growing backlog of cases as a serious concern affecting the timely delivery of justice. While acknowledging that technology could help streamline processes, he said this must be accompanied by systemic reforms, including strengthening judicial infrastructure, increasing capacity, and modernising court administration.

His remarks come amid renewed discussions on judicial reforms and access to justice, with demands for a southern bench of the Supreme Court having been raised periodically, especially from neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu. This is the first time a sitting Karnataka Chief Minister has formally articulated the demand.

The conference, themed around reimagining the judiciary in the era of artificial intelligence, also saw Siddaramaiah caution against over-reliance on emerging technologies in judicial decision-making. He said that while artificial intelligence offers opportunities for faster legal research, improved case management, and potentially reducing pendency, it also raises significant concerns.

Highlighting the risks of algorithmic bias, he said such systems could undermine the principle of equality before the law. He also warned that opaque technological processes could weaken the doctrine of reasoned decisions, which forms the backbone of judicial accountability. “The authority of a judge must never be overshadowed by the authority of an algorithm,” he said, stressing the importance of preserving judicial independence.

Siddaramaiah further pointed to new challenges arising from AI-generated evidence, including deepfakes and synthetic data, which could complicate questions of admissibility and authenticity. He said courts would increasingly be required to determine what constitutes reliable evidence in a digital age, and that safeguards must be in place to ensure that truth remains grounded in verifiable standards.

He added that while technologies such as AI-assisted legal research, blockchain-based record systems, and intelligent case management tools could enhance efficiency, their adoption must be carefully calibrated to ensure that fairness is not compromised. He emphasised that judges of the future would need not only legal expertise but also a working understanding of technological systems.

The Karnataka CM said the judiciary would play a crucial role in shaping the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence in India, drawing on constitutional principles such as due process, proportionality, and the right to privacy. He added that while technology can assist in delivering justice, it cannot replace human judgement, empathy, or moral reasoning, which remain central to the judicial process.

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant echoed the need for introspection within the judiciary, stating that the challenges and opportunities posed by technological change are shared across the country. He cautioned against excessive dependence on artificial intelligence, saying it risks reducing judicial reasoning to a mechanical exercise and diluting the depth and independence of decision-making.

He also urged judicial officers to remain attentive to the social realities underlying disputes, stressing that the combination of legal knowledge, human sensitivity, and institutional discipline defines the core of judicial functioning.

Senior members of the judiciary, including Supreme Court judges BV Nagarathna and Aravind Kumar, as well as Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, were present at the event.